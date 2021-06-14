Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elephant happily enjoys a mud spa day, viral video is aww-worthy. Watch

The video of the playful elephant was shared by Oregon zoo.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The image is a screengrab from the clip of the happy elephant in Oregon zoo.(Twitter/@oregon zoo)

Videos featuring elephants of all shapes and sizes are always fun to watch. And this clip shared by Oregon zoo featuring a happy elephant splashing around in a pool of mud perfectly fits that category. Shared on Twitter, the clip is bound to leave you smiling and even feel like playing with the animal in the mud too.

The recording starts with an elephant lying on a pool of mud. As the video goes on, the happy animals goes on to have a fun time splashing around the muddy area. “Spa day,” reads the simple caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 10, the clip has garnered over 35,000 views and tons of reactions. The happy video of the frolicking elephant won the hearts of many. While some expressed how delightful the clip was, others shared how the playful animal stole their hearts.

What do you think of this happy elephant’s spa day?

