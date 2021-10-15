Elephant joins man in hula hoop performance, video is incredible to watch

A video shared by German acrobat Rene Casselly involving an elephant has left people amazed. There is a possibility that his video will stun you too. The clip shows the animal joining him for a hula hoop performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Who did it better,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show Casselly watching a video of another content creator ToTouchAnEmu who became famous for sharing quirky dance videos with celebrities. The acrobat then shows the video to the elephant. After that, they decide to try their own performance using hula hoops. We won’t give away anything more, so take a look at the incredible video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With over 1.5 lakh views, the video has amused people. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop saying how the gentle giant is absolutely adorable.

“The elephant did better bro hahaha,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s a good friend right there!!” posted another. “Such a smart animal,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON