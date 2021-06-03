Home / Trending / Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
The image shows an elephant named Lemeki.(@SheldrickTrust)
The image shows an elephant named Lemeki.
Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people

“Rescued orphan Lemeki is taking the lazy (read: sensible) approach to drinking," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:32 PM IST

Elephants are among the most intelligent beings in the animal kingdom. Various social media platforms are filled with clips which showcase the same. A recent video posted on Sheldrick Wildlife’s official Twitter handle is yet another example.

“Rescued orphan Lemeki is taking the lazy (read: sensible) approach to drinking. She is an orphan in our care that was saved from a raging river,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows Lemeki using a water pipe to quench her thirst.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 11,000 views and also received numerous comments. Many wrote how Lemeki is a “genius” for using the pipe in a smart way to drink water.

“Efficiency is intelligent laziness!” shared a Twitter user. “I think its genius!! Well done Lemeki you've out smarted the hoomans!” expressed another. “Why drink muddy water when there's clear water straight from the tap right there? Clever girl!” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter viral video

