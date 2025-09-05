Elephant tenderly places feet on caretaker’s lap while she sings for it. Video

A heartwarming video of an elephant gently embracing a woman as she sings to it has touched hearts online. Shared by Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, the clip shows her seated and singing while the elephant lovingly wraps its trunk around her and softly rests a leg on her lap. An elephant hugged a woman as she sang for it.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

A special bond between human and elephant

The elephant’s caretaker described the touching moment in her Instagram caption, writing: “Every time I sing to Faa Mai, she shows her appreciation by gently wrapping her feet around me in a hug — forgetting that her feet are very heavy! But in that moment, her gentle heart makes even the weight of an elephant feel light. Elephants, like humans, have deep emotions — but their ability to express love, joy, and gratitude is truly extraordinary. The more we learn about elephants, the more we come to love and admire them.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The video, which has already garnered more than 427k views, highlights the deep emotional connection elephants are capable of forming with humans.

Heartwarming reactions

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration and awe. One viewer commented, “This is the most beautiful thing I have seen all week, it brought tears to my eyes.” Another remarked, “The way the elephant hugs her shows how much love and trust it feels, this is beyond heartwarming.”

A third user added, “This clip proves animals feel emotions as deeply as humans, what a precious bond.” Someone else said, “It is incredible to see such tenderness from such a giant creature.”

Others were equally moved, with one person writing, “I cannot stop watching this, it feels like love in its purest form.” Another user shared, “This is why elephants are so special, their hearts are bigger than we can ever imagine.”