‘Utterly charming’: Baby elephant’s adorable struggle to climb out of pond delights internet

Elephants have long been admired as gentle giants, their intelligence and playfulness making them beloved creatures across the world. A new video shared on the Instagram account of Save Elephant Foundation has once again reminded people of their charm. The clip features a baby elephant named Jun attempting to climb out of a pond. The baby elephant’s determined effort to escape the pond went viral.(Instagram/saveelephantfoundation)

(Also read: ‘So heartwarming’: Elephants playfully splash in muddy puddle during rainfall. Watch)

The video shows Jun making repeated attempts to pull herself up from the water. At first she adorably slips back into the pond, only to try again with renewed determination. After several attempts, the calf finally manages to succeed, leaving viewers delighted by her persistence.

The caption alongside the post reads, “Little Jun and her oh-so-adorable effort to climb out of the pond. Where there’s a will, there’s a way!”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The short clip has garnered more than 13,500 views in a short span and continues to capture the attention of animal lovers. Numerous Instagram users praised Jun’s courage and persistence in the comments section.

One viewer remarked, “What a brave and determined baby. She never gave up.” Another added, “Clever girl!” while a third cheered, “Utterly charming….You go girl, beautiful Jun.”

Others were equally charmed by the calf’s intelligence. “Jun is so clever,” wrote one user, while another observed, “I always wondered how they manage to get out when it’s slippery like that… and sometimes the river runs fast as well.”

Celebrating her eventual triumph, a user exclaimed, “Yeah! Such a smart girl to move to where she would not slip and slide.”