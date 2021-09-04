Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elephant uses hand pump to drink water. Ministry uses video to share lesson on water conservation
trending

Elephant uses hand pump to drink water. Ministry uses video to share lesson on water conservation

Ministry of Jal Shakti shared the video of the elephant using a hand pump on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The image shows the elephant using a hand pump.(Twitter/@MoJSDoWRRDGR)

A video of an elephant using a hand pump was recently shared to highlight the importance of water conversation. Shared on Twitter by Ministry of Jal Shakti, the video has now won people’s hearts. Chances are, the video will leave you amazed too.

Along with the video, the ministry also shared a caption in Hindi. The caption shares a lesson on water conservation. “Even an elephant understands the importance of conserving water. Then why do humans waste this precious gem? Come, let us learn a lesson from this animal today and converse water,” reads the caption when loosely translated from Hindi.

The video opens to show an elephant standing in front of a hand pump. Within moments, the animal starts pumping it. What has amazed people is that the animal stops pumping after its requirement is met.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared a day ago on September 3. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 26,000 views and the numbers are only increasing.

“Wonderful...Amazing ...animals know how to use hand pump,” wrote a Twitter user. “Jal hee jivaan hai. We can learn from Gajraaj,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
twitter viral video union ministry of jal shakti
