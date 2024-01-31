Elon Musk goes ‘for a walk’ with Tesla robot Optimus, shares fascinating video

Elon Musk has shared a video of a humanoid robot called Optimus. The AI robot is being developed by his company, Tesla, and is ‘capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring’. In the video shared by the Tesla CEO, the robot is seen walking. The video of the Tesla Optimus robot shared by Elon Musk on X has created chatter. (X/@elonmusk, Reuters)

“Going for a walk with Optimus,” Elon Musk wrote. The video he shared opens to show a robot walking slowly from one end of a room to another. A few people are seen observing the movements of the robot.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Take a look at this video shared by Elon Musk:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over nine million views. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this video of the robot?

“Optimus looks ready to battle Megatron,” wrote an X user, referencing a fictional antagonist in the Transformers film franchise. “Gait is a lot more natural looking than I expected,” added another.

“This is awesome,” joined a third. “Wow, Optimus is getting better. The future is bright!” expressed a fourth. “The future is starting to look like the future,” expressed a fifth.

Also Read: Elon Musk shares what Lil X yells during piggyback rides with dad

Earlier, another video of Optimus went viral on X. The video, also shared by Elon Musk, showed the robot doing a simple chore with perfection. In the clip, the Tesla bot is seen folding a shirt.

About Tesla:

According to the official Tesla website, the company is ‘building a world powered by solar energy, running on batteries and transported by electric vehicles’.

What are your thoughts on this video of Optimus taking a walk? Did the clip leave you surprised?