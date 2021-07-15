Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk has this to say on Jack Dorsey’s reply to Twitter’s Fleet-related post

Elon Musk’s reply to Jack Dorsey’s response of Twitter’s Fleet-related post has prompted people to share various responses.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's reply on Twitter's Fleet-related post prompted Space X CEO Elon Musk to share a comment.(File Photo)

Twitter, just a day ago, took to their platform to announce that it is withdrawing its Fleets feature starting August 3. “We're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff. We're sorry or you're welcome,” they tweeted. The post prompted all kinds of reactions, including one from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. That’s not all, the already viral tweet further captured people’s attention when Dorsey’s response received a reply from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Take a look at the tweets:

Elon Musk’s reply received nearly 20,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. One individual replied to Musk’s comment and wrote, “Really why can't we just have the ability to react with any emoji.” To which the Tesla CEO shared, “Good point.”

“We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts. We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable … but… we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped,” Twitter said in a statement.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s reply to Jack Dorsey’s post?

twitter elon musk jack dorsey

