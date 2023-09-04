Elon Musk learnt this ‘super important knowledge’ in college

Elon Musk took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a meme on college education that has sparked chatter on the platform. Musk, who dropped out of Stanford University and co-founded a software company with his brother, shared the ‘super important knowledge’ he learned at college.

Elon Musk shared his thoughts on college education on X. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At college, I learned super important knowledge, like uhh,” wrote Elon Musk while sharing a picture on X.

The meme features a collage of three pictures, with the first depicting an aeroplane taking off labelled ‘going to college’. The next shows the same aeroplane in the air with the text ‘graduating from college’ while the third shows people waiting in queue to board the plane that has already taken off without them. The text on this picture reads: “All the information you learned in college.”

Take a look at Elon Musk’s tweet below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet, since being shared a day ago, has gone viral with over 41.6 million views. Additionally, the tweet received tons of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to Elon Musk’s viral tweet:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An X user posted, “I’m I the only one who doesn’t understand these Elon memes?”

“That’s how I feel after a university degree,” added another.

A third shared, “Okay now this made a lot of sense.”

“I became a lawyer with no undergrad or law degree, and I smoke other lawyers in court precisely because I apprenticed and learned by doing,” claimed a fourth.

A fifth commented, “Yeah, but it can open some doors if you’re dedicated to your goals! It’s not easy without it [college degree] my friend. I know what I’m talking about.”

A sixth expressed, “The best thing I learned from college is that I did not want to be there.”

What do you think about this viral tweet by Elon Musk regarding college education?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON