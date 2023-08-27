Elon Musk finds list of Indian-origin CEOs of global companies ‘impressive’

The ‘World of Statistics’ account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a list of Indian-origin CEOs of top global companies. The list soon gained traction and prompted many to weigh in with their thoughts, including the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk. Elon Musk replied to the tweet listing Indian-origin CEOs of top global companies.(REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

Among the listed companies, Sundar Pichai leads both Google and Alphabet, Sanjay Mehrotra is at the helm of Micron Technology, Shantanu Narayen is CEO of Adobe, and Satya Nadella serves as Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The list doesn’t end here.

Zscaler, a cloud security company, is led by Jay Chaudhry, while Arvind Krishna is CEO of IBM, Neal Mohan heads YouTube, and George Kurian is CEO of NetApp. And not to forget Leena Nair, the CEO of Chanel and Laxman Narasimhan at the helm of Starbucks.

Elon Musk reacted to this particular list, but before we share how he reacted, take a look at the entire list of Indian-origin CEOs of global companies here:

Incredible, isn’t it? Well, Musk had the same reaction after going through this list. He simply commented, “Impressive.”

Here’s how others reacted to the tweet:

“Indians are some of the hardest working people. Dubai has so many millionaires who came from India with nothing, and worked their way all the way up. Good on them,” posted an individual.

Another commented, “Indians are ruling the world.”

“Wonderful to see Indians leading many global organisations. Jai Hind,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “This is called representation at world level.”

An individual even noted that India is the “CEO of Moon’s South Pole,” after the country successfully soft-landed the Pragyan rover on the south pole of the lunar surface.

The tweet, since being shared on August 26, has accumulated close to 16 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. What are your thoughts on this list?

