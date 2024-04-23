‘Elon Musk needs to hire him’: American YouTuber after getting head massage from Delhi barber

American YouTuber Max McFarlin, while on his trip to India, visited a barber in Nehru Place, Delhi, to get a head and shoulder massage. After the massage, he felt so relaxed that he claimed to have “gone to space”. In fact, he was so impressed with the barber’s skills that he urged Elon Musk “to hire the barber”. American YouTuber Max McFarlin getting a head massage in Nehru Place from Muhammad Waris. (YouTube/@Daily Max)

The YouTuber even recorded himself getting a head and shoulder massage from Muhammad Waris and uploaded it online with the caption, “Cosmic Indian head massage makes me see stars.” The video has since made waves online.

In the video, McFarlin is seen sitting on a chair, waiting for the head massage, as he says, “So I saw this man, he’s working hard and he’s making it look good. I am excited to get a head massage from this guy. This is gonna be a good massage I saw him already.”

As the video goes on, the barber takes out a bottle of oil and massages McFarlin’s head. The YouTuber visibly enjoys it and expresses, “Elon Musk needs to hire this guy cause I just went to space.”

McFarlin joked about the contrast with his home country. “Man, in America, this man would be charged on three accounts; he just pulled my hair and beat the crap out of me,” he continues.

After the massage, Waris combs McFarlin’s oil-slicked hair into a side part.

Towards the end of the clip, he asks Waris how much he should pay for the head massage. Waris then says, “Jo marzi dedo [Pay whatever you want].”

He then says that the massage was so good that he is “going to reach his pocket and grab everything he could give to him”. He then generously pays Waris and shakes hands with him before leaving.

Watch the entire video below:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has accumulated a flurry of likes and comments. Many even took to the comments section of the video and shared their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Muhammed deserved every penny for that experience. That was an expert,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Definitely a COSMIC massage; during the massage, you can see stars, feel galaxies and sink into a black hole.”

“Is it only me, or has anyone loved the way Muhammed smiles throughout the whole massage,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “Wow, that street massage experience in India looked absolutely incredible! The way he described it, you could practically feel the relaxation through the screen.”