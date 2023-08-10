Elon Musk reacts to his Chinese Doppelgänger video, says he's...

Elon Musk's Chinese doppelgänger, Yilong Ma, shared a video where he was seen boxing with 'Mark Zuckerberg.' Since the video was shared it took social media by storm, even earning a response from Space X CEO himself. (Also Read: Elon Musk reacts after his childhood pic goes viral on Twitter)

After Elon Musk's Doppelgänger went viral, Space X CEO has shared a response to him. (REUTERS)

Yilong Ma'a video was reshared on Twitter by the handle @vincent13031925. The video opens to show the doppelgänger only wearing boxing gloves and shorts. As he prepares for a match, 'Mark Zuckerberg' can be seen standing beside him.

Watch the video of Yilong Ma 'fighting Mark Zuckerberg' here:

After this video was shared, it grabbed the attention of Elon Musk. In response to the tweet, Musk wrote, "Still don’t know if it's real or AI-generated."

Musk's tweet was shared on August 7. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than four lakh times. The share has also garnered close to 3,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this viral clip:

An individual wrote, "If it was AI-generated, then why not make the other person also look like Mark?" A second added, "That guy looks like you! It's been around for a while on platforms! I don't think it's generated by AI."

A third shared, "You guys should definitely meet in person." "I sometimes think I see a glitch in the face but I’m not sure!" commented a fourth.

A fifth joked, "You should do a video call with him! He might be useful someday whenever you don't want to attend a boring meeting." Another said, "LMAO, Chinese Elon is amazing. I really hope he can meet the real Elon one day. It would be hilarious."

What are your thoughts on this video?

