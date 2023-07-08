Elon Musk reacts to ‘Lizard boy’ tweet from parody account

Meta’s Instagram rolled out the new text-based Threads app on July 5. Dubbed as ‘Twitter killer’, this competitor app saw millions of registrations just within a few hours of its launch. Besides creating a chatter among netizens, the launch Threads has also added fuel to the much-talked ‘cage fight’ between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Expectedly, many are taking to social media to share their opinions about the whole matter and one such post came from a parody account called ‘Elon Musk (Parody)’. The tweet captured the attention of many, including Elon Musk who shared a reply too.

What is the tweet from the parody account all about?

Elon Musk's reply to 'Lizard boy' tweet from a parody account prompted a reaction from YouTuber MrBeast. (REUTERS)

“I spent $44 billion for this app and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste. It’s personal now. See you in the cage, Zuck,” reads the post shared a day ago on July 7. The post talks about how Threads has functions and looks quite similar to Twitter. It also takes a dig at the ‘cage-fight’ between the two tech titans. The other tweets shared by the parody account often refer to Zuckerberg as ‘Lizard boy’ instead of his name.

How did Elon Musk react to the tweet from the parody account?

Elon Musk often replies to various tweets and usually with a touch of hilarity. Showcasing his signature style, the tech giant replied to the tweet from the parody account too. “So many people think this account is me,” he shared. He completed his post with a Side Eyes emoji.

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk 'cage fight'

This topic started a few days ago when Elon Musk took to Twitter to share how he would be up for a ‘cage fight' with Mark Zuckerberg. The tweet soon attracted the attention of Zuckerberg who took to Instagram to share a reply. Posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his Instagram story, Zuckerberg wrote “Send me location.”

Take a look at the tweet from the parody account and Elon Musk’s reaction to it:

Elon Musk’s reply has gone viral since being shared about five hours ago. Till now, it has accumulated over 4.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several replies from netizens.

Here’s how Twitter user reacted to Elon Musk’s reply to ‘Lizard boy’ tweet from parody account:

Content creator MrBeast, who recently created a world record for being the first individual to reach 1 million followers on Threads, reacted to the post and wrote, “It’s not?” To which, Musk replied, “Nope.” Another individual added, “The fact he responded to this makes this so funny. I’m sure there is some truth to these sentiments.” A third joined, “Everyone thinks so.” A fourth wrote, “It’s too good”.

