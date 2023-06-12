‘Buy WHO from Bill Gates’: Elon Musk reacts to entrepreneur’s unusual request

After the Twitter takeover, Elon Musk is considering ‘buying’ World Health Organization (WHO). No, we aren’t saying that. An entrepreneur named Dr Eli David, who recently tagged Elon Musk asking him if he could buy ‘WHO from Bill Gates’, says so. David shared a screenshot of his Twitter exchange with Elon Musk and wrote, “Breaking: @elonmusk is considering buying WHO.” Alongside, he added a laughing emoticon. Elon Musk shared a reply to the tweet asking him if he could ‘buy WHO from Bill Gates’. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

It all started when Dr Eli David tagged Elon Musk and tweeted, “Can you buy WHO from Bill Gates and make it about health?” After the tweet went viral, Elon Musk reacted to it, asking, “How much does it cost?” To this, David replied, “WHO annual budget: $7B WHO annual damage: $700B+.”

Take a look at the Twitter conversation between Elon Musk and Dr Eli David below:

Musk’s tweet created a buzz on Twitter, reminding many about the Tesla founder’s 2017 conversation about the purchase of Twitter. Back then, Musk expressed his affection for the platform with a simple tweet saying, “I love Twitter.” In response, a user suggested that he should buy it. Musk, in his characteristic style, replied with a query: “How much is it?” and the rest is history.

Here’s how people reacted to Elon Musk’s comment:

An individual asked, “How can we chip in to make this happen?” Another commented, “For the man with abundance, anything is possible!” “We can all contribute something for you to achieve!” joined a third.

