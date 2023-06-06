Home / Trending / Elon Musk drops cryptic dot tweet, Twitter asks ‘what’s the point’

Elon Musk drops cryptic dot tweet, Twitter asks 'what's the point'

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 06, 2023 10:01 AM IST

Elon Musk’s tweet has gone viral with over 34.8 million views, with many trying to decipher its meaning.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk keeps his followers entertained with his diverse range of posts, spanning from humorous memes to cryptic messages. Just a few hours ago, he shared a tweet that has left people bamboozled. Musk posted just a single dot as his latest tweet. The enigmatic tweet quickly garnered attention, sparking chatter online as people attempted to decipher its meaning.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared a tweet on Tuesday that has just a single dot.(AP)
Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared a tweet on Tuesday that has just a single dot.(AP)

Here’s what Elon Musk posted on Twitter:

The tweet, since being shared a few hours ago, has gone viral with over 34.8 million views. Additionally, it collected a flurry of likes and comments. While many replied to Musk’s tweet with a dot, others tried uncovering the hidden meaning behind his tweet. A Twitter user wrote, “Is it the beginning? Is it the end?” “You got a point here,” shared another. A third expressed, “Connect the dots to see what Elon is talking about.” “Why on earth would anyone like or retweet this, is this a social experiment?” commented a fourth.

Check out a few more reactions below:

However, this is not the first time Elon Musk shared a cryptic dot tweet. In February this year, he tweeted a dot, and it went crazy viral online with more than 69.7 million views. While many tried interpreting the meaning of his tweet, others shared hilarious responses.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

elon musk twitter
elon musk twitter
