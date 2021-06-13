Elon Musk reacts to Twitter user’s post about his homework from college days

Elon Musk often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. If you follow the tech billionaire on the micro-blogging site, you may be aware that he also takes time to reply to some of the tweets about him. Case in point, this response by the Tesla CEO to a post about his homework from college days shared by a Twitter user Pranay Pathole. Elon Musk’s reply has since gone viral.

“Some of @elonmusk 's physics homework from his days at UPenn. Hey, it works!" Pathole wrote while sharing the images. While replying to his own post, he also re-shared a tweet by Elon Musk where the Tesla CEO shared the same images a year ago.

Elon Musk replied to the main tweet by Pathole and wrote, “Deriving moments of inertia from first principles.”

Take a look at the conversation between Elon Musk and Twitter user Pranay Pathole:

Since being shared, Elon Musk’s reply has gathered more than 4,400 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“What do you think about maths Elon?” wrote a Twitter user along with this meme:

“This made me remember those days.. I used to skip steps in answer paper... I used to do math in mind and hated writing all the steps in answer sheet,” shared another.

What do you think of the post and Elon Musk’s reply to it?