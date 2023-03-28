Elon Musk ‘recalls’ life before Google Maps with funny meme

It is no secret that Elon Musk loves sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. The tech billionaire often takes to the micro-blogging platforms to post funny memes that leave his followers chuckling. If you follow him on the platform, you may be aware of how his Twitter timeline is filled with visual jokes on various incidents and situations. Just like this latest share involving Google Maps.

Elon Musk’s Google Maps related meme post may leave you chuckling.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The good old days,” Elon Musk wrote as he shared the meme. The picture shows two people sitting inside a car trying to find their way from a huge map opened in front of them.

Take a look at the Twitter post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has received more than 17.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated tons of likes and comments. Many took to the comments section to share how they are thankful for the web mapping platform.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

Elon Musk’s Google Maps related meme post may leave you chuckling.(Reuters)

“I am glad I never learned how to read maps even though it made my dad mad, cuz it’s a totally useless skill in 2023,” posted a Twitter user. “Boy, I did. My grandpa made me learn mileage distances and everything, then we would go on road trips and he expected me to direct him! It was horrible. I got us lost a couple times,” commented another. “Google maps no doubt is the biggest modern day invention,” expressed a third. “You mean the bad old days? I have countless stories of being lost and crying, trying to find a gas station or a pay phone to ask directions. GPS may be the modern invention that has changed my personal life the most. I can go anywhere now,” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON