Elon Musk replies to being asked if he is behind names of new Covid variants. Tweet sparks laughter

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:53 PM IST

Elon Musk shared a hilarious response while replying to a tweet by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus about names of new Covid variants.

Elon Musk’s reply to a tweet asking if he named the new Covid variants has gone viral.(Reuters)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, recently had an online conversation that has created a buzz. Their exchange involving the unusual name of the new coronavirus variant has also sparked laughter on the micro-blogging site.

It all started with a tweet by Markus. He shared a screenshot of a news article about the names of new covid variants. “Did Elon Musk name these new covid variants,” he jokingly asked. His post received replies from many, including the tech billionaire himself. Musk replied, “Definitely giving me kid naming ideas.”

Musk, back in 2020, named his newborn son X Æ A-12

Take a look at the tweets:

Musk’s reply has received over 42,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also been re-shared neary 1,400 times. People posted various comments while reacting to Musk’s reply. Markus further shared a reply. He posted a laughing out loud emoticon. A few others showed their reactions through the same emoji.

“You're so cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Lol ok, that's a pretty good one, you got me, lol,” shared another. “Hahahahaha,” commented a third.

