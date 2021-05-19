Elon Musk replies to Indian engineer’s tweet about his previous internship, garners enthusiastic response

During the start of one’s career, almost everyone goes through a period of internship or traineeship to learn about the work and assimilate the way a company functions. Now, did you know that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was once also an intern? After a recent tweet by a 21-year-old Machine Learning Engineer from India identified as Pranay Pathole, Musk replied with some interesting facts about his internship days. The tweet has garnered varied reactions from netizens and may leave you with several thoughts too.

“When @elonmusk was 18 he did an internship at Nova Scotia bank. It was over there where he realized that money is low bandwidth and you don't need huge infrastructure resources to online transfer money from one bank to another. This knowledge set him up on course to start X .com,” reads the tweet by Pathole. To this Musk replied with some interesting inputs.

“I worked for Peter Nicholson, who is awesome. Mostly, we exchanged math riddles, although I did figure out a multi-billion dollar arbitrage opportunity for the bank,” Musk wrote. He also spoke about another reason why he decided to leave the organisation and start anew.

The response has amassed over 9,400 likes and tons of reactions. People shared several inspirational quotes and messages that Musk’s journey to becoming one of the richest men in the world taught them.

