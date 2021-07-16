Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk's reaction to tweet about Richard Branson's cabinets goes viral

Elon Musk's reply to Richard Branson's cabinets related post has prompted people to share various responses.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Richard Branson shared this image with Elon Musk.(Twitter/@richardbranson)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s reply to a tweet about the cabinets in billionaire Richard Branson’s house has created quite a buzz online. There is a possibility that the post and Musk’s reply to it will leave you chuckling.

It all started with a post by Twitter user Kelsea Bauman-Murphy, a writer on the show Last Week Tonight. She re-shared an image originally posted by Richard Branson before his travel to the edge of space and back. While tweeting the picture, she wrote, “To have billions of dollars and THOSE cabinets? What’s the point.” The picture shows Brandson and Musk standing in front of the aforementioned kitchen cabinets.

Her post prompted people to share all sorts of comments, including one from Elon Musk himself.

“It was Richard’s rental house, which overall is great, but I agree regarding the cabinets haha,” he wrote. That, however, wasn’t all. Musk also hilariously posted his own issue regarding the photo.

“This was 3am, day of flight. Wasn’t expecting this brutal pic of me to be posted, but oh well,” he added.

Elon Musk’s post, till now, has gathered more than 75,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated nearly 1,900 retweets. People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to Elon Musk’s post.

“You look great,” wrote a Twitter user. “You look great. Don’t be so hard on yourself,” shared another.

Murphy also shared a response and wrote, “Elon [Musk] all I want is for you to have a happy life with nice cabinets and hemmed pants. I also would like money. From you. Please.”

What are your thoughts on this Twitter interaction?

