Elon Musk shares his son X Æ A-XII loves dogs, posts adorable video. Watch

Videos of dogs playing with kids are absolutely amazing to see. Just like this video that shows Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-XII enjoying his time with three very adorable dogs. There is a chance that the video may leave you saying aww.

It all started with a tweet by Elon Musk where he shared a picture of himself with his son sporting similar haircuts. While replying to his own post, he also shared a video showing the little one playing with dogs. What makes the video a delight to watch is his son’s excited reaction towards the end of the video. Also, in yet another tweet, the tech billionaire added how the kid loves dogs.

Take a look at the tweets:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Pretty sure he said ‘doge’,” joked a Twitter user. “Adorable,” expressed another. “They grow up so fast. That is a happy and healthy looking Floki right there,” commented a third, referencing one of Musk’s dogs. “So cute,” wrote a fourth.