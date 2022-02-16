Home / Trending / Elon Musk shares Mars-related Starship animation video that will wow you
trending

Elon Musk shares Mars-related Starship animation video that will wow you

Elon Musk took to Twitter to post the Mars-related Starship animation video.
The image is taken from the Starship animation video Elon Musk shared.(YouTube/@SpaceX)
The image is taken from the Starship animation video Elon Musk shared.(YouTube/@SpaceX)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 06:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Elon Musk is known for sharing various kinds of posts on Twitter. Amid those are his posts related to Mars that never fail to leave people intrigued. He has now shared regarding the same and there is a chance that his tweet will make your jaw drop in wonder. He posted a stimulation video showcasing how the journey to Mars aboard a Starship rocket might look like.

“Starship to Mars simulation,” the SpaceX CEO wrote and shared the link to a YouTube video posted on the company’s official channel. That’s, however, not all. While replying to his own post on Twitter he also shared, “This will be real in our lifetime.”

Take a look at the posts:

Since being posted, the main tweet has gathered more than 59,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The YouTube video also accumulated nearly one million views.

“Once we make this work, it's an utterly profound breakthrough in access to orbit,”said Elon Musk to the BBC.

“When aircraft first came along, they were viewed as toys. When the Wright Brothers first took off, most people were just riding horses; they would not have imagined that there would be tens of thousands of aircraft flying to every corner of the world. So, this really could be a profound situation and we really can't even imagine all the use-cases at this point,” he added.

What are your thoughts on the video posted by Elon Musk?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk twitter youtube + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out