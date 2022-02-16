Elon Musk shares Mars-related Starship animation video that will wow you

Elon Musk is known for sharing various kinds of posts on Twitter. Amid those are his posts related to Mars that never fail to leave people intrigued. He has now shared regarding the same and there is a chance that his tweet will make your jaw drop in wonder. He posted a stimulation video showcasing how the journey to Mars aboard a Starship rocket might look like.

“Starship to Mars simulation,” the SpaceX CEO wrote and shared the link to a YouTube video posted on the company’s official channel. That’s, however, not all. While replying to his own post on Twitter he also shared, “This will be real in our lifetime.”

Take a look at the posts:

This will be real in our lifetime — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2022

Since being posted, the main tweet has gathered more than 59,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The YouTube video also accumulated nearly one million views.

“Once we make this work, it's an utterly profound breakthrough in access to orbit,”said Elon Musk to the BBC.

“When aircraft first came along, they were viewed as toys. When the Wright Brothers first took off, most people were just riding horses; they would not have imagined that there would be tens of thousands of aircraft flying to every corner of the world. So, this really could be a profound situation and we really can't even imagine all the use-cases at this point,” he added.

