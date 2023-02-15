Elon Musk shares picture of 'new CEO of Twitter,' says he is 'amazing'

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared the picture of 'new CEO' of Twitter and said, 'he is so much better than the other guy.' Interestingly, the new CEO is not a human but his pet Shiba Inu, Floki.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Musk posted a picture of his Shiba Inu sitting on the CEO's chair. The pet dog is pictured donning a CEO-themed black T-shirt. A tiny laptop and a few papers are seen lying in front of the dog. In the post, Musk wrote, "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another tweet, Musk highlighted the new CEO's calibre. He wrote, "He's great with numbers!" add that he is wearing a business suit and glasses

Talking about the CEO's fashion sense, Musk wrote, "And has style. " Alongside, he added two fire emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These tweets were shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the 'new CEO' has been viewed 15.7 million times. Many people have reacted to the post.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Twitter comments section wrote, "Nothing wrong in it as I see him as a watchdog!" A second person wrote, "Must've been an offer he couldn't ruff-fuse." "Not the hero Twitter deserves... but the one we need right now. Welcome CEO Floki!" added a third. "Tbh, if dogs could run the world, it would be a much better place," said a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON