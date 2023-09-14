Elon Musk shares unseen pic of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard in cosplay

Elon Musk shared a picture of his former girlfriend Amber Heard dressed as video game character Mercy on X. The tech billionaire posted the pic while replying to a tweet about his recently-published biography called Elon Musk, written by Walter Isaacson.

Elon Musk shared Amber Heard's pic in cosplay while replying to a tweet on X. (Reuters)

It all started with a post by Dexerto, a media platform that is known for its coverage of gaming culture and esports. “New Elon Musk biography reports he asked ex-girlfriend Amber Heard to cosplay Mercy from Overwatch,” the organisation wrote. The platform also added two images. One of the pictures shows Elon Musk with Amber Heard. The other is Mercy, a character from the popular video game Overwatch.

X user Shibetoshi Nakamoto reposted this share and wrote, “Basically every reply in this thread is some variant of ‘Nice.’ The share attracted the attention of many, including the Tesla CEO. He replied to the post with a picture of Amber Heard dressed up as Mercy.

Here's what Elon Musk posted on X:

The post was shared on September 13. Since being posted, it has gone viral, and accumulated close to 11.2 million views. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

“I’m never leaving this app,” wrote an X user. “Every time you think this app can’t get more entertaining… it does,” added another. “This app is amazing,” joined a third.