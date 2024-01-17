Elon Musk shares video of humanoid robot Optimus folding a shirt

Elon Musk took to X to share an interesting video of Tesla Optimus. In the video, the humanoid robot is seen folding a shirt. Since being shared, the clip has gone crazy viral with over 68 million views. It has also attracted varied comments from people. The image shows Tesla humanoid Optimus folding a t-shirt. (X/@elonmusk)

“Optimus folds a shirt,” Elon Musk wrote as he shared the video of the robot. In another tweet, the Tesla CEO added, “Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won’t require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt).”

In the video, the robot is seen standing in front of a table with a basket kept on one side. Soon, the humanoid takes out a black-coloured t-shirt from the basket and places it on the table. As the video progresses, the robot is seen folding the t-shirt slowly but properly.

Take a look at this video of Tesla Optimus folding a shirt:

The video was posted a day ago. Besides millions of views, the share has accumulated thousands of comments.

“First it's shirts... then…” shared an individual along with a GIF of a scene from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sci-fi film Terminator.

“Amazing work. Congrats to the team!” shared another. “Wow, that was very delicate and impressive,” joined a third.

A fourth wrote, “It begins” and shared this image of two robots with guns.

A few, however, chose the route of hilarity while reacting to the video. Just like this X user who wrote, “Get ready to throw away your ironing board and iron.”

About Optimus:

“Optimus Gen 2 features Tesla-designed actuators and sensors, faster and more capable hands, faster walking, lower total weight, articulated neck, and more,” Tesla earlier wrote on YouTube while sharing a video of Optimus.

What are your thoughts on this video of the robot performing a daily chore like folding a shirt? Did it make your jaw drop?