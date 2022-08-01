Elon Musk tweets a photo with son X Æ A-XII, sporting matching haircuts. Seen the viral post yet?

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is not only an avid Twitter user but also makes use of the platform to share occasional photos and videos of all that happens in his life. On the platform, he has over 102.5 million dedicated followers who look forward to his shares and takes. Very recently, he has taken to his verified personal Twitter handle in order to share a photo of himself and his son X Æ A-XII - who had gone viral for his unique name. In this post, the father-son duo can be seen sporting matching haircuts. Piggybacking off of that, the caption to this photo that is now going viral reads, “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikings is a drama series that streams on Netflix and was first released in the year 2013. This series is spread over six seasons and has a good fan following worldwide - including, of course, Elon Musk. Many people have flocked to the replies in order to compliment how adorable his son, X Æ A-XII, looks and what a beautiful bond exists between the father-son duo.

Take a look at the photo that Elon Musk shared of himself and his son:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on August 1, and has received over 1.79 lakh likes on it as of now.

“The boys with fresh haircuts,” compliments an individual on Twitter. “One of Doge too please,” asked another. To this, Musk replied, “Floki pic tomorrow.” “Did you cut your hair and his?” asked a third. Musk said, “Yeah.”