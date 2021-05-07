Elon Musk wants a Shiba Inu puppy, ‘ready to be Doge father’, say netizens

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s interest in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is not new for netizens. If you’re a regular on social media, you probably have come across several posts from Musk about the details and benefits of the particular cryptocurrency. Now, Musk has shared his eagerness about getting a Shiba Inu puppy while replying to a Twitter user’s post. Incidentally, the Dogecoin was based on the face of the adorable dog breed. The reply sparked several reactions among tweeple as many shared their excitement of Musk finally being a ‘Doge parent’.

It all started when Hiro Mizuno tweeted about the Shiba Inu breed along with a cute picture of a doggo enjoying some fresh air from a car window.

To this, Musk responded with a ‘lookout’ for a puppy from the mentioned breed. “I’m looking for a shiba pup!” he wrote under the share.

The reply has received over 37,000 likes and numerous comments and suggestions from people about adopting and taking home the delightful dog breed. While some couldn’t hold their excitement about Musk’s decision, others shared leads about places one can get a Shiba Inu puppy.

Mizuno himself replied to Musk suggesting him to adopt a puppy from their birthplace in Japan and taking it back to Texas.

