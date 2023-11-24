Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elvis Presley's iconic 'lion claw' necklace hits the auction block, expected to fetch...

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 24, 2023 12:47 PM IST

As per the website of Gotta Have Rock and Roll, there have been several occasions when Elvis Presley was seen wearing this necklace.

Elvis Presley's gold-coloured, diamonds and rubies studded 'lion claw' necklace is all set to go up for sale at Gotta Have Rock and Roll online auction. This iconic necklace has a minimum starting bid of $350,000 and could fetch up to $1,000,000.

Elvis Presley wearing the lion claw necklace. (Gotta Have Rock and Roll )

As per the website of Gotta Have Rock and Roll, there have been several occasions when Presley was seen wearing this necklace.

"Elvis can be seen wearing the necklace on Lisa Marie’s Birthday, with Linda Thompson, and most importantly he can be seen wearing the necklace when he met Muhammad Ali both times! Debatably the most iconic photograph ever of Elvis Presley, he can be seen wearing this exact Lion Claw Necklace. He wore the necklace many times in concerts, with over 30 shows Elvis can be seen wearing this necklace," shared Gotta Have Rock and Roll. (Also Read: 450 items from the Netflix series 'The Crown' to go up for auction in London)

For a long time, the Elvis Presley Museum owned the Elvis Lion Claw. In 1978, Jimmy Velvet, a musician and close friend of Elvis Presley, received the museum from Vernon Presley, Elvis Presley's father. Jimmy Velvet, dubbed 'The Godfather of memorabilia,' described this necklace as the most iconic piece worn by the late singer.

