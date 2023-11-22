close_game
close_game
News / Trending / 450 items from the Netflix series 'The Crown' to go up for auction in London

450 items from the Netflix series 'The Crown' to go up for auction in London

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 22, 2023 11:52 AM IST

According to the press release shared by Bonhams, this 'once in a lifetime auction' includes 450 props, furniture, and costumes.

As the popular Netflix series 'The Crown' is coming towards an end, British film and television production company Left Bank Pictures has decided to auction some of the show's props and costumes. The auction will be taking place in Bonhams, London, next year in February.

The Crown items will be on auction in London. (Instagram/@Bonhams)
The Crown items will be on auction in London. (Instagram/@Bonhams)

According to the press release shared by Bonhams, this 'once in a lifetime auction' includes 450 props, furniture, and costumes. Several items, such as replicas of Queen Elizabeth's Coronation robes and Princess Diana's 'revenge dress,' a 1987 Jaguar XJ-SC, a French early 20th-century mahogany and gilt-metal mounted pedestal desk and other things will be up for sale. (Also Read: The Crown Season 6 Part 1 review: British royal family drama returns with a thrilling and telling ride to a sombre end)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"The iconic costumes, props and set pieces from The Crown are extensively researched and made with truly impressive attention to detail by master craftspeople. Not only is this an incredible opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, but it is also the closest anyone can come to owning the real thing – be it the façade of 10 Downing Street or Princess Diana's engagement ring," said Charlie Thomas, Bonhams UK Group Director for House Sales and Private & Iconic Collections in the press release.

As per Bonhams, "Proceeds from the live sale will go towards establishing the Left Bank Pictures –The Crown Scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School (NFTS) which has training sites across the UK in Buckinghamshire, London, Leeds, Scotland, and Wales."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out