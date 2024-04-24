Emirates' 4 am call to father of Indian girl who missed her flight in Dubai: 'Not for a moment was I concerned'

A Puducherry-based man has praised Emirates airline for taking good care of his teenage daughter after she missed her connecting flight in Dubai recently. Emirates faced massive flight disruptions last week due to the Dubai flood and storm. (File photo)

Manish Kalghatgi said his 15-year-old daughter took her first first solo international flight on Sunday, from Casablanca to Chennai. He said that while she was excited to travel alone, he, as a father was nervous about it as Emirates had faced massive disruptions last week due to the storm and flooding in Dubai where the airline is headquartered.

As anticipated, flight operations were affected, with the daughter missing her connecting flight in Dubai. The flight was scheduled for 2 am.

"But EK were just brilliant in the handling. On arrival, M was met in the aircraft, informed of the changes and escorted to a transit hotel room to rest and recover before the next flight," Kalghatgi wrote in a thread on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, he received a call from Emirates at 4 am, informing him of the missed connection and how his daughter was taken care of.

"At the same time, I was woken up around 4a by call from a most calm and reassuring EK executive, informing me of the missed connection & steps taken. The communication delivery was so effective that not for a moment thereafter was I concerned about the situation M was in," he said.

See the father's post on X here:

“This is what customer focus and service excellence is all about. Well done, Emirates,” Kalghatgi said.

The Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, suspended operations briefly last Wednesday after the city witnessed unprecedented rain. The runway of the airport was flooded. Dubai and several other parts of the UAE saw flooding and massive traffic jams. Emirates had suspended its travel procedures for passengers departing from Dubai from last Wednesday morning until midnight on April, due to operational challenges resulting from adverse weather conditions and road conditions.