It is common to hand a tissue to someone who is crying, and this groom expected the same when he got emotional during his wedding ceremony. However, he was left rather baffled when instead of a tissue, he was handed a cotton swab to wipe his tears.

The image shows the groom holding a cotton swab with a baffled look on his face. (Instagram/@danielkfilms)

A US-based wedding photographer, @danielkfilms, shared a video of the incident on Instagram. “What’s a Q-tip gonna do???” reads the caption posted along with the clip, referencing a line the confused groom keeps on saying over and over. Q-tip is a popular cotton swab brand in the US and Canada.

The video opens to show the groom saying “Laura I promise you everything I have.” He then gets emotional and goes on to say, “Uh, oh. I am crying.” At this point, the marriage officiant takes something out of her pocket and hands it over to the crying groom. He instantly reacts and says, “What’s a Q-tip gonna do?”

At this point, the bride intervenes and tries explaining that the swab will help the groom to dry his tears without messing up his makeup. At first, the groom tries it but fails to understand the process. The groom, still emotional, asks for a tissue but gets a cotton swab again from one of the bridesmaids. To this, he again goes on to say “What’s a Q-tip going to do.”

The adorably hilarious video ends with him taking out his pocket square to use it as a tissue. What makes the video even more heartwarming to watch is the bride's reaction to the situation.

Take a look at this video:

The video was shared on September 1. Since being posted, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the share has collected more than 48 million views. The post has also accumulated several comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the groom?

“The low-key distress when he gets the second cotton swab and realises there are in fact no tissues,” shared an Instagram user. “This is my favourite wedding clip,” joined another.

“If this isn’t the vibe at my wedding, I don’t want it,” expressed a third. “The ‘oh’ when he realises he has a handkerchief in his pocket,” joined a fourth. “My guy was so distressed at the sight of another cotton swab,” wrote a fifth.

