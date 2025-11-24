Employee fears losing MNC job offer as strict 90 day notice period blocks early joining

A professional preparing to switch jobs has stirred discussion online after revealing that he might lose a major multinational company opportunity because his current employer enforces a strict 90 day notice period. The employee shared that the new role requires him to join within 35 days, creating a dilemma that he is struggling to resolve. An employee feared losing an MNC offer as his firm enforced a 90 day notice period.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Writing on Reddit, he explained: “My current organization has a 90 day notice period policy, but I have received an offer from a major MNC that requires me to join within 35 days, and I am very keen to take up the role. I submitted my resignation citing a personal medical situation, but my present employer is not willing to relieve me early. I have escalated the matter to the Head of HR, informing them that I will not be able to continue beyond 1st December and that I am prepared to buy out the remaining notice period they aren't replying to that too. If I proceed to join the new company on 2nd December, could this be viewed negatively or considered a red flag during their background verification process? Will I be considered absconded.”

The post was titled: “Stuck between a long notice period and a new job offer.”

Check out the post here:

Users share advice and cautionary notes

One user commented, “Don't do this.. you'll end up having an overlapped experience letter and your new company won't buy your logic. Serve your 90 days notice period and move on with your life.” Another advised, “Please check your appointment letter terms conditions if your existing company allows you to buyout or not. If yes, you can officially write an email or a letter citing the terms.”

A third user said, “Don’t make it complicated. Your best option is to convince large MNC to extend joining time,” while another added, “I think official communication will make them consider the request.” Someone else empathised with him and wrote, “I can feel your situation man, take decision wisely.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)