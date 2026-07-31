Employee rejects 2 crore India offer, chooses lower-paying US job: ‘He’s okay with the visa pressure'

A LinkedIn post by Dubai-based developer C J Teja Sai has sparked discussion after he shared how a friend turned down a ₹2 crore job offer in India in favour of a $160,000 role in the United States.

Why one man chose lower pay in the US over ₹2 crore in India. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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According to Sai, the decision was not driven by salary alone but by differences in work culture and work-life balance. The post highlights the contrast between expectations around availability and productivity in India and the US.

'In the US, I log off at 5 PM'

Teja Sai recalled a conversation with a friend who had rejected a ₹2 crore offer in India despite the higher salary. A salary of $160,000 in USD would equal roughly ₹1.5 crore in INR, but in reality could feel much lower due to purchasing power parity.

Sai said he was surprised by his friend’s decision. His friend's response, however, shifted the conversation away from money.

(Also read: Indian man in US says offices start at 6:30 am, compares work culture with India: 'America taught us time management')

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{{^usCountry}} “In the US, I log off at 5 PM. In India, I'd be expected to be available 24/7,” his friend said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the US, I log off at 5 PM. In India, I'd be expected to be available 24/7,” his friend said. {{/usCountry}}

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Teja Sai said his friend was willing to accept the uncertainty that comes with living in the US on a work visa because predictable personal time mattered more to him. "Interestingly, he said he was okay with the visa pressure and uncertainty. For him, having predictable personal time mattered more,” the Dubai-based techie pointed out.

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A 15-minute meeting that lasted 3 hours

Teja Sai also shared an incident involving his friend's uncle, who works in the US. According to the post, the uncle had asked an engineering manager in India why he had suddenly resigned. The manager explained that one late-night meeting became the tipping point.

The manager recalled a meeting with colleagues in the US that had been scheduled for 3 am in India and was expected to last just 15 minutes. Instead, the call continued until 6 am.

Sai said the manager explained that it was not an isolated incident but part of a broader culture of being expected to remain constantly available for work. He said that expectation ultimately pushed the manager to quit.

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Reflecting on the conversations,the developer said they changed the way he viewed global salary comparisons.

“When we compare offers across countries, we usually compare salaries and taxes. Maybe we should also compare time, boundaries, and the ability to disconnect,” he suggested.