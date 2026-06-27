Employee shares cousin’s Gen Z office story: ‘We don’t stay late to impress managers’

A social media post has highlighted changing workplace habits among Gen Z employees, with claims that younger workers are setting clearer boundaries around work hours and expectations. The post describes a group that avoids staying late, does not take weekend calls and prioritises work-life balance over long hours at the office.

Gen Z workplace habits highlight work-life balance shift. (Unsplash)

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The discussion was shared on X by user Sheetal Rijhwani, who recounted her cousin’s experience at work, where only Gen Z employees form a close-knit group with similar boundaries.

Strict boundaries around work hours

In her post, Rijhwani wrote, “Gen Z might actually be the generation that changes toxic work culture. My Gen Z cousin told me they have a group at work consisting only of Gen Z employees. They all leave the office together on time. Nobody stays late just to impress the manager. Nobody answers work calls on weekends.”

She added that workplace issues are escalated directly. “If a manager misbehaves, they report it to HR, and HR takes action against the manager, not them,” the post read.

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{{^usCountry}} The employee also described an incident involving office infrastructure. “One day, the office air conditioner stopped working. The entire group went to a nearby café and informed HR, ‘We will be back once the air conditioner is fixed,’” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee also described an incident involving office infrastructure. “One day, the office air conditioner stopped working. The entire group went to a nearby café and informed HR, ‘We will be back once the air conditioner is fixed,’” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the post, her cousin believes this approach is a clear shift from older generations. “I asked her if everyone in the group is Gen Z. She said yes. Millennials do not have the courage to do this. You have gotten used to staying quiet and putting up with everything,” the caption added.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts to workplace behaviour

One user commented, “Yes, I am around Gen Z quite often and they do have a different approach to social and workplace situations. For example, many I have observed in the United States are less influenced by biases compared to previous generations.”

Another user wrote, “I completely agree. Millennials do not have courage. They have home loans, car loans and business responsibilities, so they cannot afford to take such risks.”

Some users were more sceptical. One comment read, “This looks good when the job market is strong. Now, with artificial intelligence and job losses, nobody will tolerate such behaviour.”

Another added, “As long as they deliver, leaving at 3 pm is fine. But they should still complete their eight hours properly.”

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A user also reflected on generational shifts, writing, “We were in the transition phase between secure jobs and contract work. We adjusted until we could no longer continue.”

Another comment questioned whether such behaviour mirrors earlier labour movements, asking if this is how unions were formed in the past.

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The discussion shows how workplace expectations are changing across generations, with different views on work boundaries, productivity and job security.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)