Employee wants to leave India despite earning 4 lakh per month: ‘Don’t see any hope’

A 26-year-old with a remote job in India has explained why he wants to leave the country despite earning very well. The worker, named Daniel, called personal finance coach Anshuman Sharma for advice and shared his dilemma.

A 26-year-old explains why he wants to leave India despite earning ₹48 LPA. (Representational Image)

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During the call, he revealed that he earns in euros while working remotely from India. Despite netting roughly ₹4 lakh every month, Daniel said that he wanted to leave India and settle in Australia. His problem, he said, is that he currently has so much money that he doesn’t know what to do with it.

An Indian employee’s dilemma

“I work remotely. I am currently earning about $3,700 euros per month. Now the issue is, I have so much money, I just don't know what to do with it,” he told Anshuman Sharma, host of the Fix Your Finance show.

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{{^usCountry}} The 26-year-old said his salary comes to roughly ₹4 lakh per month, of which he spends only ₹1.20 lakh. He further explained that he is saving up to move abroad and wants to settle in Australia — “I plan to apply end of this year,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 26-year-old said his salary comes to roughly ₹4 lakh per month, of which he spends only ₹1.20 lakh. He further explained that he is saving up to move abroad and wants to settle in Australia — “I plan to apply end of this year,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma advised him to start a recurring deposit of ₹1.5 lakh, saying: “Start it today itself. Within the next 7 months, you will have enough money for the PR application.”

Moving out of India

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“So you will be doing the same job even after moving to Australia. So why are you moving to Australia?” the host then asked Daniel.

The caller expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in India and said he wanted to settle abroad for better quality of life.

“Who wants to stay in India? Because the way I see the country going, I don't see, I don't see that there is any hope. So I want to have a good future for my kids that I decide to have,” he explained.

Upon hearing this, Sharma addressed the Indian government directly and highlighted the many issues that today’s youth face. “Our petrol has gone bad. Our tax level is so high. Students study their whole lives, only for exams to get cancelled,” he noted. “So many people of my generation therefore want to leave India. It’s a big epidemic.”

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(Also read: Indian man in Europe reveals harsh reality students face abroad: ‘Loans, low-paid jobs and constant pressure’)