Employees duck under desks for safety as powerful earthquake jolts Philippines. Video

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale shook the southern Philippines on Friday, sending thousands fleeing into the streets and triggering widespread panic across Mindanao. Dramatic videos shared on social media showed terrified residents rushing out of buildings and scrambling for safety as the tremors rattled the region. Employees ducked under tables as a 7.5 quake shook Philippines.(X/@AZ_Intel_)

Terrifying moments caught on camera

One widely circulated video captured the scene inside an office or restaurant, where boxes crashed to the floor, fluorescent lights swayed violently, and power flickered as employees hid under desks to shield themselves from falling debris.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video. Watch it here:

Another clip, reportedly from Davao city, showed schoolchildren screaming in fear as their classroom shook. The students clung to one another before ducking beneath their chairs in a desperate attempt to protect themselves.

Quake details and immediate warnings

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) initially reported the quake at a depth of 62 kilometres but later confirmed it struck offshore near Manay town in Davao Oriental. The Philippines’ Phivolcs agency revised the magnitude to 7.5 and placed the depth at 20 kilometres.

Officials quickly warned of possible damage and aftershocks following the tremor. Authorities also issued a tsunami alert, urging residents in coastal communities to evacuate to higher ground as a precaution.

President Marcos promises swift response

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government had mobilised emergency teams and pledged that assistance would be delivered swiftly. “We are working round the clock to ensure that help reaches everyone who needs it,” he stated.

Schools in Davao city, which has a population of more than 5.4 million and lies close to the epicentre, were immediately evacuated. Search and rescue operations are being prepared as authorities assess the full extent of the impact.

Tsunami fears ease but risk remains

Earlier warnings of a “destructive tsunami” raised fears of waves exceeding one metre above normal tides. Phivolcs had cautioned that enclosed bays and straits could experience even higher surges. The first waves were expected to arrive between 9:43 and 11:43 local time.

By late evening, however, the tsunami threat for the Philippines was declared to have passed. Neighbouring Indonesia also issued alerts for North Sulawesi and Papua, warning of waves up to 50 centimetres.