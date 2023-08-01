Employees learn bhangra in office, netizens say it is ‘real stress buster’

For centuries, dance has been an integral part of various cultures worldwide, serving as a means of artistic expression and a source of physical activity. Apart from uplifting our moods, it also helps us maintain fitness. Nowadays, many companies have started hiring trainers who conduct dance classes within the office premises. This not only promotes employee engagement in a fun and interactive way, but also enables them to learn new skills during the workweek. Recently, a video of a trainer teaching bhangra to employees has gone viral online, inspiring many to get up and groove.

The image shows a trainer teaching bhangra to employees. (Instagram/@sahil_sharma0007)

The video was shared on Instagram by an artist Sahil Sharma. The caption alongside the video reads, “Bas aisa office mil jaye,” which loosely translates to “I want an office like this.” The video shows Sharma teaching bhangra to employees, and the energy in the room is infectious. What’s more delightful to watch is that they moved in perfect synchronisation to the beats of the song Label Black.

Watch the video that captures the trainer teaching bhangra to employees:

Do you want to join in on the fun? Well, many in the comments section echoed similar thoughts after watching the video.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of employees learning bhangra from a trainer:

“The most happening session happened in our company. I love the energy here,” read a comment from an employee at the company. “It looks like a real stress buster,” expressed an Instagram user. Another added, “Where can I find such an office? we will work for free.” “It’s great,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “I also want an office like this.”

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 2.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. What are your thoughts on this video? Have you ever had the pleasure of learning dance with your colleagues inside the office premises?

