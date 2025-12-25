Empty lanes on one side, bumper-to-bumper on the other: Bengaluru Christmas traffic contrast goes viral. Watch

A video showing two sharply contrasting traffic scenes on a Bengaluru road on Christmas morning has gone viral, triggering funny reactions online. Shared on Instagram by user @wanderjoy on December 25, the clip captures how the city looked to those entering versus exiting Bengaluru during the holiday rush. Social media users pointed out that this pattern has become familiar during long weekends and festivals.(Instagram/@_wanderjoy_)

The video, shared with the caption, “Nice Road traffic situation on 25th Dec”, first shows a nearly empty stretch with the on-screen text: “Entering Bengaluru on 25th Dec, 7 am.” Moments later, the frame shifts to the opposite carriageway, where a long, unmoving line of vehicles stretches into the distance. The overlay then reads: “Exiting Bengaluru on 25th Dec, 7:15 am.”

Watch the video below:

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman sued society members for harassment? Doubts raised about viral story)

Social media reactions

Since being shared, the video has sparked a wave of reactions in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Holiday means half of Bangalore rushes out of city.”

Another commented, “The period when travel inside Bangalore is like in 90s era.”

A third user joked, “New Year will pass, they’ll still be stuck there.”

Some users also pointed out that this pattern has become familiar during long weekends and festivals, when residents drive out toward popular tourist destinations.

(Also Read: Delhi woman relocates to Bengaluru, says it ‘should be national capital of India’)

Bengaluru traffic

Notably, Bengaluru is already known for its notorious traffic, often featuring among the most congested cities in the country. However, festive weeks tend to flip the usual script: inner-city roads ease up while outbound routes witness heavy pile-ups.

Earlier this year, during Diwali, the city’s streets were also noticeably quiet, with several social media users remarking that Bengaluru looked like a “ghost town.” For many residents, the unexpected calm brought quicker commutes and a rare glimpse of the city without its trademark traffic jams.