Delhi woman relocates to Bengaluru, says it ‘should be national capital of India’

A resident living in Bengaluru has suggested that the city should be declared the national capital of India instead of Delhi, citing cleaner air, safer streets, and a more welcoming environment for visitors. Simridhi Makhija, who has recently relocated to Bengaluru, said she had spent over 70 days in the city.(@simridhimakhija/Instagram)

The video of her views has since gone viral on Instagram, sparking widespread discussion.

“As a Delhi girl, I still got to say this.” the caption of the post reads.

Simridhi Makhija, who has recently relocated to Bengaluru, said she had spent over 70 days in the city and had recently visited her parents in Delhi for around 15 days.

“Being in Delhi felt like being in a gas chamber. I don’t know why it is still the national capital,” she said.

Why Bengaluru feels better:

Makhija described Bengaluru as a city where she could breathe easily, even go outside late at night. “It’s 10 pm, I just met a friend, and I feel safe heading home. Roads are safe, women’s security is not a big issue.”

She contrasted this with Delhi, which she said faced problems like pollution, unsafe roads, and spaces that are difficult to walk in.

“Why should any international guest visiting our country be subjected to bad air, bad roads, and unwalkable spaces?” she asked. “They should be welcomed in a better city like Bengaluru.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Check out the video here:

Social media reacts:

Her post has sparked mixed reactions online. Many users praised her for highlighting Bengaluru’s cleaner air and safer streets. Others shared opposing opinions.

One of the users commented, “Being a wise content creator, instead of floating the idea to make another city the capital, why don't you raise your voice to make Delhi a better place?”

A second user commented, “A small correction! Roads are actually not safe. Bengaluru roads have deadly potholes."

“See how there's this tendency of switching to a new city once you've ruined an old one? You think Delhi was this toxic always?” another user commented.

Recently, another video by Makhija also went viral, in which she spoke emotionally about wanting to move her parents out of Delhi because of the city’s conditions.

In the video, she said she was ready to go into debt and ruin her financial health if that was what it took to relocate them.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)