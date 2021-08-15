Engaged couple got separated during partition. Woman recalls how they met again. Watch

“Love is the one thing we’re capable of perceiving that transcends dimensions of time and space,” these words by Professor John Brand, a character from Christopher Nolan’s film Interstellar, aptly express the beauty of love. And this video shared on Instagram perfectly showcases such a love story that gives life to these words of a fictional character. It is a story of how a man visited different refugee camps for 90 days to search for his fiancée after getting separated during the partition of India.

The story is shared on Humans of Bombay Instagram page. “The kind of love that transcends time and space,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the emotional video to know the tale:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the post has gathered more than 25,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” expressed another. “Tears in my eyes,” commented a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON