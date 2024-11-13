Engineer uses Jira to plan his wedding, internet calls it 'most techy thing ever'

An engineer on X shared screenshots of him using tech software Jira as well as Google sheets to plan tasks for his wedding. Dhaval Singh shared screengrabs of a wedding board he built along with his future wife to manage a number of tasks for their wedding including invitation cards, pre-wedding photoshoots, gifts for guests as well as outfits. Titled the "Aditi-Dhaval Wedding board", the post has received over 400,000 views on X.(X/@Dhavalsingh7)

Jira, is a popular project management tool that helps teams in workplaces plan, track, and release software but Dhaval Singh used it to create to-do lists for his wedding. It all began when his future bride shared a Google spreadsheet call "wedding sheet". "This is the way," he said while sharing the picture of the notification he received. He quickly followed up on the post by sharing screengrabs from the Jira board saying, "Google sheets wasn't scalable for an Indian wedding. Moved to Jira instead."

Titled the "Aditi-Dhaval Wedding board", the post has received over 400,000 views on X. It showed a variety of tasks all divided into "to-do", "in progess" and "done" categories. There were even categories for "function rituals", "food and catering" as well as "honeymoon". (Also read: Google techie claims she was rejected from job for being ‘too good’)

Take a look at the viral post here:

The post impressed and amused many on social media who were quick to label it as the "most techy thing ever."

"Glad I lived long enough to watch this happen," wrote one user, while another joked, "I can picture multiple Aditi <> Dhaval catchup up calls to find synergies and circle back on increasing share holder value."

"Hear me out. This is the best way to take advantage of Jira," said another user.

"If a project management tool can handle the stakeholders conflicts, fixed timelines but changing requirements and endless dependencies of an Indian wedding, it’s ready for any market and product!," declared a third user.

Many other techies were quick to share applications and softwares they used to plan their weddings in a similar fashion.

