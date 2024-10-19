'Qualifications surpass role requirements': Google techie claims she was rejected from job for being 'too good'

In a surprising turn of events, a software engineer at Google has taken to social media to share a rather unconventional rejection letter from a startup. Annu Sharma, who is based in Delhi, shared her experience on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that her qualifications were considered “too good” for the role she sought. With a hint of humour, she conveyed her disbelief in her post, saying, “Didn’t know you could be rejected for being too good.” A Google engineer shared a rejection letter stating she was 'too good' for the job she applied for. (X/@O_Anu_O)

The rejection letter

In the rejection letter shared by Sharma, the recruiter provided an explanation for the decision, which has raised eyebrows across the internet. “After reviewing your resume, we realised that your qualifications significantly surpass the role requirements. Our experience indicates that candidates with higher qualifications often find the work unfulfilling and tend to leave shortly after joining,” the letter stated.

Check out the post here:

Since sharing her post just few days ago, it has garnered over 78.9k views, highlighting how Sharma's experience has struck a chord with many. The reaction on social media has been varied, with users expressing their incredulity and humour over the situation.

Public reactions

One user commented, “Being too good should be a compliment, not a reason for rejection!” Another added, “This just shows how some companies fail to recognise true talent.” Many others chimed in with their own stories of unusual rejection experiences, creating a thread of shared experiences that resonated across the platform.

One individual quipped, “Imagine being so overqualified that you scare companies away!” while another offered advice, saying, “You should start your own startup; clearly, you have the skills!” Meanwhile, a few took a more lighthearted approach, with one user joking, “Next time, just put ‘not too good’ on your resume!”

In a more serious tone, a user pointed out, “This raises important questions about how startups value qualifications and experience compared to cultural fit.”