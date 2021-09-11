Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Enjoy life’s ups and downs’: Video of very cute goats goes viral
trending

‘Enjoy life’s ups and downs’: Video of very cute goats goes viral

“Ah, this is so cool,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:02 AM IST
The image shows the two goats playing.(Instagram/@@burtieboots)

Are you looking for a video to make your Saturday brighter? Then here is a clip involving two goats that may leave you very happy. There is also a possibility that you will end up watching the cute video over and over again.

Instagram took to their official Insta page to share the video. They wrote that the clip shows two very adorable goats named Mini Man and Betty Boo. “Enjoy life’s ups and downs. Meet Mini Man and Betty Boo (@burtieboots), two young carefree goats who just love kidding around,” they wrote.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video to see why it has now won people’s hearts:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a little over seven hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 3.4 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also amassed several love-filled reactions. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ah, this is so cool,” expressed another. “They’re nice,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video involving the cute goats? Did it leave you smiling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Girl’s reaction to her big brothers coming home from school is precious. Watch

Russian cosmonauts conduct spacewalk on ISS, video wows people

Crab uses claws to tear lettuce into pieces, eats them. Watch interesting video

This 11-YO Eco-Warrior Is Turning Vegetable Waste Into Paper
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP