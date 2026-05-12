Entrepreneur calls city restricted remote work ‘fake’, shows what ‘true remote work’ looks like

An entrepreneur’s take on what “true remote work” means has sparked a discussion online, with many social media users agreeing that several companies have diluted the idea of flexibility by attaching conditions to it. An entrepreneur showcased his remote work lifestyle and urged employees to not settle for less. (Instagram/sankalpdomore)

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Taking to Instagram, entrepreneur Sankalp Sinha shared a video in which he criticised companies that claim to offer remote work but still expect employees to stay in the same city or remain available to come to office whenever required.

‘That’s not remote work’ In the video, Sinha said, “To every company who says we allow remote work, you can come to office whenever you want and, you can work from anywhere but as long as you’re in the city. That’s not remote work. You’ve been fooled. Companies you should do better.”

He then showed his own work setup from a scenic remote location and said, “Let me show you what true remote work means. I’m in a nice hotel in a remote location, just made a cup of tea, and Claude is building my next feature. There’s my tea, and this is where I’m working from.”

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Sinha also gave a glimpse of the property, saying, “There are some nice seats, a jacuzzi or a bathtub, whatever. And then there is endless sea in front of me, and a few more folks who get remote work or just came here to enjoy a vacation.”

Calling this the real meaning of remote work, he added, “This is what remote work means. This is what remote work should be. If you’re a company, do better. If you’re an employee, there are many remote jobs. Some of them are on the product that I’m building, but it’s very easy to get remote jobs these days. Go get your gig, don't settle for less.”

‘Remote work is such a blessing’ The video was shared with a caption in which Sinha said he went remote in 2018 and had never returned to a full time, five day a week office setup.

“I think remote work is such a blessing which you can utilize to your fullest potential. You can travel the world, go to a nearby cafe, meet cool people, and just work when you want to while ensuring that your output doesn't dip,” he wrote.

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He further said that remote work allows people to eat good food, explore new places and experience life beyond traditional office routines. “If you can in your life, take that risk, find a remote job, and get out of your comfort zone and try it completely for a year. I bet your life will change,” he added.

Take a look here at the clip: