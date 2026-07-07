Entrepreneur shares how going remote 8 years ago transformed his life: 'It gave me time, freedom and money'

Remote work has changed how many people work, giving them the flexibility to work from anywhere. While some companies have pushed employees back to the office, others continue to embrace remote work for the freedom it provides. Sharing his experience, an entrepreneur has shared how choosing to work fully remotely 8 years ago transformed not just his career but also his lifestyle.

The entrepreneur revealed that he went fully remote in 2018 and has never looked back. (X/@sankalpdomore)

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In a post on X, Sankalp Sinha, founder of NextDoorCompany, revealed that he went fully remote in 2018 and has never looked back. "In Bangalore, the best 'office' you can get is a gated-community which has generous landscape," he wrote.

"I went fully remote 8 years ago and haven't looked back since. Being remote unlocks unimaginable opportunities for you," he added.

Sinha said that remote work has allowed him to travel extensively while continuing to work. He shared that since 2018, he has lived and worked from around 40 cities across the world, spending an average of 3 weeks in each.

"It can take you to places, cities, countries that you couldn't have been before. Since 2018, I've travelled and worked from about 40 cities around the world with an average of 3 weeks of stay per city. It allowed me to see the city with great detail & ease, I came to observe and take in it's culture, meet its people, and obviously see the 'touristy' spots tourists come for," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The entrepreneur further revealed that he is now building his own software company and intends to keep it remote. "In 2026, I am building my own software company, all by my own, and still remote. No plans of taking a permanent office," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The entrepreneur further revealed that he is now building his own software company and intends to keep it remote. "In 2026, I am building my own software company, all by my own, and still remote. No plans of taking a permanent office," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also shared that remote work has enabled him to spend more time at home and appreciate simple moments, such as working from the lawn in his backyard. "This has allowed me to finally enjoy the beautiful lawn we have in our backyard. Every time I come, sit, and work from here, I just look back and thank myself to dare to go fully remote 8 years ago," he wrote.

Reflecting on his journey, Sinha said that the decision gave him opportunities he never imagined while growing up in a middle-class family. "Going remote gave me the time, freedom, and also the kind of money, that a 21-year old Sankalp coming from a modest middle-class family could have never imagined," he added.

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(Also Read: After a month of WFH, man says he misses office life: ‘It feels like a boring loop’)

Social media reactions

The post prompted mixed reactions from social media users.

One user wrote, "Sounds good, but I found its difficult to explore the places while also working. You mostly get only weekends, or maybe just a couple of hours on other days."

"The quality of life improves significantly. Much better time management. Organised life," commented another.

"Inspiring," said a third user.