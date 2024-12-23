Epigamia CEO Rohan Mirchandani’s friends mourn his untimely death: ‘We recently met at Bay Club…’

Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of popular yoghurt brand Epigamia, died of a heart attack on Saturday. He was 42. Rohan Mirchandani, CEO of yogurt brand Epigamia, died on December 21. (LinkedIn/RohanMirchandani)

"Rohan was a mentor, friend and leader. We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigour," said Epigamia co-founders Ankur Goel and Uday Thakker, in a statement in the company press release, according to an NDTV Profit report.

Mirchandani's untimely death left his friends, peers and the start-up eco-system in shock, with many taking to social media to express their grief and pay tributes to the entrepreneur.

"We’ve known each other since the days he started Epic Omega, and I’ve always admired his passion and determination. Rohan would often share his newest creations with me, seeking feedback—it was a privilege to witness his inspiring entrepreneurial journey up close. We recently met at Bay Club, and I could never have imagined it would be our last meeting," said entrepreneur Vishal Gondal on X (formerly Twitter).

Billionaire Harsh Mariwala was among those who paid tributes to the Epigamia boss.

The Marico chairman shared a photo of him with Rohan Mirchandani, recalling his association with him.

"I had the privilege of collaborating with Rohan through the ASCENT Foundation, where his insights and enthusiasm inspired our community of over 1,000 entrepreneurs," Mariwala said, adding that Mirchandani's death is a significant loss to the entrepreneurial community.

Epigamia's parent company, Drums Food International, said the company's senior leadership continues to take care of its day-to-day operations. The company's board, including Mirchandani's father Raj Mirchandani will also support the operations, the company said, according to the press release.

Mirchandani's death due to heart attack follows the death of other Indian entrepreuners, such as Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty last year and Rohan Malhotra, co-founder of Good Capital, in October this year.

Who was Rohan Mirchandani?

Mirchandani graduated from New York University's prestigious Stern and Wharton School and started Drums Food International in 2013. The company became the parent of Epigamia, a new age FMCG brand which has now become India’s most prominent Greek yoghurt brand.

In past interviews, Mirchandani said that he had attended a lecture in Mumbai on consumer brands and the lack of innovation in FMCG which drove him to establish his company.