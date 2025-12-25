Erika Kirk dating history: Exploring viral Cabot Phillips and Tyler Massey claims

Erika Kirk, who now heads Turning Point USA as its CEO after her husband Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in September, has emerged as one of the most prominent conservative voices in recent times. Erika Kirk and Cabot Phillips. (AFP and Cabot Pillips on Instagram)

Every word she says - usually at media mega-events- is closely monitored, often throwing her past life back into focus. Thus, when she claimed at CBS News' 'A Town Hall with Erika Kirk,' that she "never dated" before meeting Charlie in 2018, social media erupted.

Soon, a TikToker came up with Erika Kirk's previous relationships, contradicting her claim that she never dated before she met Charlie Kirk. Among the individuals with whom she has been linked are Phillips Cabot, a senior editor at The Daily Wire, and Tyler Massey.

The contradictory claims about her dating history have caused quite a stir. Did Erika date anyone before she met Charlie, contrary to her claims? Let's discuss.

Erika Kirk Dating: Exploring Tyler Massey And Phillips Cabot Claims

Parade reports that a TikToker named Stephwithdadeets, real name Stephane Tleiji, dug out Erika Kirk's alleged dating history, with videos, photos and even a possible engagement photo linked to the TPUSA CEO.

Let's look at the claims one by one.

Erika Kirk's Tyler Massey Links

The earliest "evidence" of a relationship that TikToker Stephwithdadeets dug out are from 2015. Photos of Erika Kirk with a man named Tyler Massey surfaced. Some users claim that the photo of Erika and Tyler Massey is from their alleged engagement. Others say that it could be a modelling photoshoot.

The List reported that the photo indeed appears to be of their engagement. The report pointed out that the photos were posted on the social media handle of Luna Bear Studios - a photography studio in Arizona. It had the caption: "Prepping another couple's gallery for delivery ... you're both amazing humans & I loooooved shooting with you. So much laughter and love, it was perfection."

Additionally, The List also reported that Erika Kirk seemed to have confirmed the relationship to an Arizona-based magazine.

Erika Kirk's Links To Phillips Cabot

The second person Erika Kirk has been linked to is Phillips Cabot, senior editor at The Daily Wire - another conservative media outlet. According to internet sleuths, Cabot and Erika Kirk dated in 2017, before she met Charlie Kirk.

Past photos and videos of Erika Kirk and Phillips Cabot have emerged. In one photo, both could be seen holding paintings, while in another, they could be seen hanging out and drinking at a bar.

Notably, Cabot has recently been seen hosting various TPUSA shows, for instance, TPUSA's 'How To Lead Like Charlie' segment.