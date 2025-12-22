What did Charlie Kirk say about Nicki Minaj? Old video surfaces amid AmFest talk with Erika Kirk

Rapper Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance alongside Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's AmEx event on Sunday. But not all TPUSA supporters are happy about it. Nicki Minaj enters the stage as the surprise guest on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21.(Getty Images via AFP)

Minaj, 43, had a discussion on stage with TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk, who took over the organization after her husband and the founder of TPUSA, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot. Amid the appearance, some fans of Charlie Kirk are sharing an old clip of Charlie talking about Nicki Minaj's song to a woman at a TPUSA campus event.

In the video, Kirk can be seen telling a woman that Nicki Minaj is "not a good role model" for the topics she makes songs about. Amid the surprise appearance of Nicki Minaj with Erika Kirk on Sunday, the video has gone viral on social media, with questions being asked about whether Erika Kirk was right to share the stage with Minaj at a TPUSA event.

"Okay, Nicki Minaj is causing dads to leave the home? Charlie Kirk can be seen saying in the video. "I don't think that's a good role model for 18-year-old black girls. I don't. "I don't think that songs that are talking about glorifying wet female genitalia are exactly...I don't know which one wrote that song."

Side by side with it, another old post about Nicki Minaj by Charlie Kirk has also resurfaced amid the Erika Kirk discussion on Sunday. In the tweet from 2021, Kirk talks about how the Democrats have treated Nicki Minaj.

"Democrats' treatment of Nicki Minaj should be all the proof you need that they don't care about black people, especially those they can't control," Charlie Kirk wrote. "They just use them every four years for their votes. But people are waking up."

Highlights From Erika Kirk-Nicki Minaj Talk

The much-publicized Erika Kirk Nicki Minaj talk featured several talking points, which included several gaffes, discussions on Christianity and a music drop.

First up, Minaj called Vice President JD Vance an "assassin" by mistake on stage- a moment that went viral on social media, causing massive uproar. She then quickly apologized and corrected herself. She also talked about her recent advocacy on the alleged torture of Christians in Nigeria- a topic he recently spoke about at a UN event in New York City. Eventually, she revealed that she is working on a remix of the song, 'We Are Charlie Kirk' which will be released soon.