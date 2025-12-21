Erika Kirk and Jeanie Beeman unite in heartwarming moment at AmFest 2025: ‘Love your courage’ | Watch

A heartwarming video surfacing on social media shows Erika Kirk hugging Jeanie Beeman, a Target employee who was harassed for wearing a "Freedom" T-shirt, at AmFest 2025. The video, shared by Erika and then widely reposted, shows Charlie Kirk’s widow lovingly embracing Beeman. Erika Kirk and Jeanie Beeman unite in heartwarming moment at AmFest 2025(@MrsErikaKirk/X)

“Such a precious moment with sweet Jeanie Beeman at AmFest 2025. Thank you for being a part of my Charlie’s legacy. I love your courage. God bless you,” Erika captioned the video.

Many praised Erika for her kindness in the comment section. “I love that you found her and brought her out there!!” one user wrote. “Amazing!! Thank you, Erika and TPUSA for flying Jeanie out! God Bless that woman! She is glowing and deserves every bit of this!!!” wrote another.

One user wrote, “moments like this remind us of the importance of community and legacy,” while another said, “Thank you Jeanie for your courage in honoring Charlie’s Legacy!” One said, “This was so beautiful. We cheered from home and shed some tears. What an incredible moment.”

Why is Jeanie Beeman making headlines?

Beeman recently made headlines after a video on social media showed a woman berating her at a store in California. The video shows Beeman wearing and stocking red "Freedom" T-shirts, a design associated with Kirk, while a person recording the video called her "stupid" and "racist."

The person who harassed Beeman was later identified as Michelea Ponce, employed by Enloe Health, a US healthcare provider. Enloe said in a statement that the Chico Police Department was investigating the incident.

A GiveSendGo and a GoFundMe have been launched for Beeman. The GiveSendGo accuses Ponce of berating “her fellow Californian with unwarranted fury because she was wearing a shirt supporting Charlie Kirk.” The page adds, “Now, we are hoping to raise enough money so that she can afford a much-needed vacation. A time for her to relax, recharge and just forget about the ugliness.”