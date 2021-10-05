Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ESA posts pictures of galaxy that 'plays' twister. Images go viral
ESA posts pictures of galaxy that ‘plays’ twister. Images go viral

Published on Oct 05, 2021 10:15 AM IST
ESA took to Instagram to share this image of a galaxy.(Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)
By Trisha Sengupta

If you follow the official Instagram account of European Space Agency (ESA), then you may be aware of the various posts they often shares. Their shares often leave people intrigued and amazed. Case in point, this latest post about a galaxy that ‘plays’ twister. There is a possibility that the incredible images they posted along with the share will leave you mesmerised.

“Do you play Twister. This galaxy certainly does,” ESA wrote while sharing the images. In the next few lines, they described more about the said galaxy.

“The Hubble telescope has captured an image of an unusual edge-on galaxy, revealing remarkable details of its warped dusty disk and showing how colliding galaxies spawn the formation of new generations of stars. The dust and spiral arms of normal spiral galaxies, like our own Milky Way, appear flat when viewed edge-on. This Hubble Heritage image of ESO 510-G13 shows a galaxy that, by contrast, has an unusual twisted disk structure, first seen in ground-based photographs.” they added.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 25,000 likes. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“Universe is beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. “Magnificent,” shared a third. Many also shared heart emoticon to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

instagram
